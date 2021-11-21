From second-rate to world-class in just two decades, rugby is now the dominant sport in Irish hearts and minds

Only a few hours after his team’s monumental display against New Zealand last Saturday, Johnny Sexton was already urging everybody to look to the future, for fear that we’d all start wallowing in the history that had just happened.

But that’s Johnny’s job. For those of us with nothing better to be doing, it seemed like a moment worth dwelling on, and not just because it was an all-time great Irish performance. No, it is worth dwelling on because it can be seen as a marker in time, a full stop of sorts, the final conclusive evidence that rugby union has been the pre-eminent sport in Irish life during the first two decades of the 21st century.

Trends like this tend not to happen in neat time-lines. In the very early years of this century, the national soccer team was still front and centre in Irish affections, enjoying the warm afterglow from Big Jack’s reign in the sun.

The Saipan bother in the summer of 2002 was not the kind of story that Irish football ever wanted, to put it mildly. But the manner in which it gripped the nation was proof positive of the mesmerising appeal that a team representing this country in the world’s most popular sport, at the world’s most prestigious sporting tournament, had on the national imagination. No other sport in Ireland, indigenous or international, could compete with that kind of global reach.

And yet, less than five years later, when the England rugby team famously fetched up in Croke Park for that seminal game in February 2007, Irish rugby was already eating soccer’s lunch — and taking chunks out of the GAA’s too. This historically niche sport had gone mainstream, at least in terms of TV audiences and the sheer star quality of the players that the system was producing here.

Even allowing for Ireland making the UEFA European Championships of 2012 and 2016, the fortunes of the national football team had been on the slide since Saipan and have continued on that downward spiral since. Coincidentally or otherwise, it was the oval ball game that expanded to fill the vacuum.

Indeed, by the time Roy Keane went off the reservation on that benighted Pacific island in May ’02, Munster rugby was already breaking beyond the sport’s traditional boundaries and taking it to the plain people of Ireland. Two days before Keane stopped a nation in its tracks whilst giving his side of the story to Tommie Gorman on RTÉ, Munster brought a guesstimated 25,000 supporters with them to Cardiff for the Heineken Cup final showdown with Leicester Tigers. Two years earlier they’d been beaten in their first such final. The odyssey that would become the Irish sports saga of the decade was under way.

Rugby’s European club competition had only begun in 1995. It changed the landscape of Irish sport. Within a few years, Munster’s best players were household names, and soon enough Leinster would be embarking on that massive expansion in popular appeal too. Ulster had set the ball rolling with their Heineken Cup title in 1999.

Within ten years, Munster and Leinster would also annex a prize which, for all that it lacked in heritage, quickly became the holy grail of top-flight club rugby.

Things were stirring more or less simultaneously with the national side too. Less than a month before Munster would beat Stade Francais in the quarter-final of the European Cup in April 2000, Ireland beat France in Paris for the first time since 1972. Brian O’Driscoll with his instantly iconic hat-trick left the Stade de France that day a freshly minted superstar. In 2004, Ireland won its first Triple Crown since 1985. In 2009, they would land the country’s first Grand Slam since 1948.

In May 2009, Leinster won their first European Cup. They would add two more in the next three years and a fourth in 2018. The national team in the 2010s would barely go a season without landing some big victories at home and abroad. Players like O’Driscoll, O’Gara, O’Connell, Kearney, Murray, Sexton and a host of others brought their charisma and middle-class appeal to a national audience that was lapping up their achievements. Once Robbie Keane and Damien Duff retired, the Ireland soccer team couldn’t compete for public popularity with these big personalities and high achievers.

It was not the only reason, but the pressure exerted by the rugby revolution forced the GAA into playing catch-up by changing the formats of their hurling and Gaelic football championships from the old time-honoured knockout system. The GAA needed to give their players and their games more TV exposure and to drive all-important revenue streams for continuing investment in facilities and player welfare — and indeed player earnings.

Croke Park’s long-term investment plan in Dublin GAA came to fruition in the 2010s, turning the capital city into a near-permanent home for the Sam Maguire Cup and expanding their footprint in this most crucial and lucrative of markets.

Despite all the misgivings about Dublin’s modern dominance of Gaelic football, the runaway success of Croke Park’s investment strategy for the city remains an outstanding achievement in that much-maligned sector of Irish sport known as governance, the place where vision and forward planning and project management usually wither on the vine.

The GAA needed to do all this just to keep up with the external pressures being wrought by world and European rugby and, of course, by the continuing cross-channel juggernaut that is the Premier League.

In 2016, an Irish rugby team beat the New Zealand All Blacks for the first time in 111 years of trying. In 2018, they added another Grand Slam and later the same year beat New Zealand again. Last Saturday they made it a third win in five years. The TV audience for that match peaked at 854,000. A new generation of players has come through to carry the torch.

Irish rugby has the structures and systems in place to continue producing elite-level talent for seemingly the foreseeable future. The game here did not enter a long, fallow period after the golden generation drifted into retirement. The sport looks set to be consistently competitive at the top end for at least another decade.

None of this was supposed to happen. When rugby union went professional in 1995, the IRFU was risibly unready for the earthquakes that were to follow. The consequences of their ineptitude came home to roost with the nadir of their defeat to Argentina in a northern French town at the 1999 World Cup. The name of that town became a one-word synonym for the IRFU’s farcical early efforts in the open era: Lens.

Irish rugby’s painful transition from 100 years of amateurism into the shark pool of professionalism is documented in Brendan Fanning’s brilliant 2007 book From There to Here. He quotes an IRFU insider on the Argentina debacle. “Our period from ’95 up to Lens was an absolute f**k-up altogether. It was sort of a catharsis point where everybody said, ‘OK, we’ve reached it, now we can either play around with the professional game or get seriously into the professional game’.”

The transformation duly accelerated after that singular humiliation. But it was utterly inconceivable that such an explosion in popularity was just around the corner. Hindsight will be favourable to the IRFU during this period. When they finally faced reality, they ended up navigating their way through the new world order with surprisingly impressive dexterity and judgment. An institution that had been not so much stuck in a rut as mired in it, found a way to survive and then thrive when faced with perhaps the greatest existential crisis in its history.

But ultimately the real engine for change in these situations comes from the bottom up, not the top down: the players and coaches. Munster fearlessly led the charge into Europe, followed hot on their heels by Leinster. And largely from these squads came the team that would make Grand Slam history in ’09.

Perhaps the wider lesson is that what had held back generations of Irish rugby players was the same culture that had held back Irish society in general: toxic amateurism. This was a country where being second rate was a badge of honour and where striving to be first rate was not a laudable ambition but a threat to the status quo. In the depressed 1980s a recurring question in public life was asked: why did our emigrants tend to prosper in America and Britain and Australia? The plausible answer was that they thrived in places where things were done better, where the culture was more ambitious and progressive and demanding. Moving to places that demanded a higher level of performance didn’t daunt them, it energised them.

Similarly, when the game went professional here, the first generation of players was liberated by the increase in standards, not diminished by them. Irish players began thriving in a culture that demanded more from them, just as our emigrants thrived in other countries that demanded higher standards and duly rewarded them for meeting those standards.

Before the IRFU got their act together, Irish players took the traditional emigrant journey out of this country to improve their circumstances and chase their ambitions. As always and forever, it couldn’t be done at home. Then the IRFU actually started bringing them home and in this new dispensation, we found that they could prosper just as well here as abroad. Unlike in Irish soccer, Irish rugby’s success has become a home-grown industry with world-class standards. Who’d have thought it?

We saw the latest manifestation of that culture of excellence last Saturday in Lansdowne Road. The sport here has become a shining example of best practice, to the extent that it is now exporting more and more of that expertise to France and England and even South Africa.

Sexton, of course, was right when he said that they had to move onto the next game, the next target. But, after 20 years of growing, it is worth pausing to recognise just how far the sport has come in that time.