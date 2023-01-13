From Pillar Caffrey to Joe Schmidt: How former Dubs and Leinster man Dan Tobin is blossoming across the water

From Pillar Caffrey to Joe Schmidt to Johan Ackermann, it’s fair to say Dan Tobin has worked under quite a vast array of coaches with big personalities.

Tobin ended his 10-year association with Leinster in 2016 to join Gloucester, where he is now the English club’s head of performance – an evolving role that has coincided with the regular coaching changeover.

Stepping out of his comfort zone was daunting enough, only for Tobin to realise the scale of the job he had on his hands was far greater than he had first envisaged.

Perhaps that is to be expected when you come from a world-class Leinster environment that is built for success from the top down, while Tobin also worked with the Dublin footballers at a time when strength and conditioning (S&C) was really coming to the fore in GAA.

Like so many overseas clubs, Gloucester admired what Leinster were doing from afar, and having lured Tobin to Kingsholm, they hoped he would provide the inside track

“Let’s be honest, that’s what gets you in the door, you come in with the Leinster badge,” Tobin tells the Irish Independent.

“The mentality in terms of the standards of the way things should be, on and off the field, is the biggest thing. Leinster is a winning machine, so you come over here with that mentality and work ethic and uncomfortableness that you’ve always got to be chasing something else.

“That probably wasn’t there in a lot of aspects here at first. I certainly got lulled into thinking a few fixes in a few different areas would make us a really competitive team.

“But you realise after the first season that this is going to take a lot of work. That’s been a great part of it, challenging myself.”

Now in his seventh season with the Cherry and Whites, Tobin is starting to see progress, which has been helped by the fact that he and head coach George Skivington are on the same page in terms of their views on fitness and the overall game-plan.

In previous regimes, that hasn’t always been the case.

“It’s been up and down, but it’s the best it’s been now.

“It was a shock when I first came over, to be honest. We had three head coaches in the space of the time Leo (Cullen) has been in situ at Leinster.

“It’s a challenge. David Humphreys brought me in, and there was alignment with Laurie Fischer and then within six months he had left.

“With Johan (Ackermann), it was a very different approach, he was more old school in his fitness philosophy, so that took a bit of adapting to try and develop as best a working relationship as you could, even though our philosophies were quite different.

“Myself and George just happen to be very, very aligned now in how we see preparation. It takes a certain skill-set to be able to work with new head coaches when you are in situ. It’s not easy.

“When I came over here first, it didn’t feel like there were a lot of things established in terms of the identity of the team, how we were trying to play and some of the structures that were in place. That was whether that was from an S&C point of view, nutrition point of view, academy philosophy point of view. So, it’s been an ongoing job to try and get all those things going as well.

“I didn’t come into it thinking it was as big a task as it was, but as soon as you get into it you realise there is a lot to do here.”

Expand Close Daniel Tobin observes the action as Dublin take on Offaly in the 2006 Leinster SFC final at Croke Park. Photo; Ray McManus/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Daniel Tobin observes the action as Dublin take on Offaly in the 2006 Leinster SFC final at Croke Park. Photo; Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Tobin, who represented Ireland as a 400m sprinter, began his career with the Dubs in 2004, when Caffrey took over as manager. Looking back on it now, he believes he owes a lot to Caffrey.

“That was my first job,” Tobin reflects.

“I was an intern in DCU and the leeway Pillar gave me was crazy because he had me running some things pretty early on. At 20, I certainly didn’t know what I was doing.

“The exposure to a lot of things he did in that regime, from an organisational point of view, from an integration point of view in how he aligned all the staff and the players, and how he ran the thing – that was phenomenal, like way ahead of his time, way ahead of what people would have traditionally expected from a Gaelic football team at that stage.

“He was brilliant. He was the first guy who gave me confidence in what I was doing. I was gutted he never quite got over the line with an All-Ireland because he probably deserved it. He set the foundations for what was to come.”

Tobin’s reputation grew from an early age, which prompted Leinster to get him on board, initially as an academy S&C coach when Michael Cheika was in charge, before he was promoted to the senior team, where he worked with Schmidt, Matt O’Connor and current supremo Cullen.

Read More

“When I look back on that time now, I was in there at 22 with very little experience running the academy,” Tobin says.

“I got the head position at 28, I didn’t know what I was doing, to be honest. It was more that people backed me all the way through. That was the learning curve and the grounding to move on from there.

“I still talk to Leo the odd time. The biggest thing for me was when we played at the RDS last month, the warmth that was there as soon as you stepped back into that environment again. It’s a very welcoming place. I wasn’t quite sure what it would be like, but that bit was actually a great experience.”

Expand Close Leinster head coach Leo Cullen (right) speaks with strength & conditioning coach Daniel Tobin during a pre-season friendly against Ulster at Kingspan Stadium in August 2015. Photo; Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Leinster head coach Leo Cullen (right) speaks with strength & conditioning coach Daniel Tobin during a pre-season friendly against Ulster at Kingspan Stadium in August 2015. Photo; Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Tobin will catch up with some old friends again this afternoon, when Gloucester welcome Leinster to Kingsholm.

Despite the heavy 57-0 loss in Dublin, the club has been improving under Skivington, with the tight-knit bond made even more so by last year’s devastating news that Gloucester lock Ed Slater was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) at the age of just 33.

Tobin is close friends with Slater, whose response to the shattering diagnosis has been hugely admirable, and he along with the club are doing everything they can to support the former lock and his young family.

“Being honest, when I first found out, Ed told me on the first day of pre-season, for two weeks or so afterwards I was going home every evening and massively struggling with it,” Tobin admits.

“I know there were quite a number of people in that same situation. You can only live in that space for so long before you start thinking about how you can help the guy.

“A lot of that has been about being around Ed and treating him as you always have as a mate – chat to him, take the p**s out of him. He uses dark comedy a lot, which is half for him and half to make other people feel comfortable around him.

“It’s one of those things, people talk about the wider rugby community and you sometimes think it’s just a bit of talk really, but this for me has underlined the fact that there is.

“What Leinster did before the game with the two (raffle) jerseys and then raising funds is just phenomenal really.

“There’s a huge swell of positivity around now and that makes it a much more positive head space to be in, I suppose. The club and the wider rugby community have been great in supporting Ed. He’s got three small kids and his wife.

“I’m running a marathon in April for the motor neurone association, which is way out of my comfort zone! There’s a few people in the club doing that, there’s a dinner in March for Ed, we will run a performance conference around July as well.

“It’s just about trying to raise funds for Ed and his family. He’s still down in the club every week, he comes to most games.

“He’s part of the family here and that’s in a genuine sense. In what is a really f**king s**t situation, the response has been great and I know it’s meant a lot to him.

“Just the way he has held himself through all this... even the day he told the squad, I was standing there going ‘How is he managing this?’

“But that’s been Ed all the way through. He’s just got stature in character and the way he has handled this is a message for everyone in terms of people thinking they’ve got issues. You see something like this and you go ‘Well, this is the standard of how you deal with things.’

“It’s going to be a tough road ahead but we will be supporting him all the way through,” Tobin adds.

“I think the biggest thing moving forward is that there needs to be funding for research. It’s about making sure there is an ongoing drive.”

To support Gloucester’s fundraiser for Ed Slater, visit: https://justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gloucesterrugby-4ed