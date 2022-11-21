From fighting for Irish spot to top of the world – how Josh van der Flier landed biggest award in the game

JOSH VAN DER FLIER is in elite company now and it’s all off the back of his own work.

He joins Keith Wood and Johnny Sexton as the only Irish winners of the World Rugby Men’s Player of the Year award, a club that reads as a who’s who of greats of the game for the past 21 years.

In terms of back-rows, Van der Flier joins Richie McCaw who won it three times, Kieran Read, Thierry Dusautoir, Schalk Burger and Pieter-Steph du Toit. He is firmly part of that club now and he deserves to be.​

The Wicklow native has done it the hard way.

At Old Wesley and in UCD he was rated highly, while Leinster liked the look of him. Still, he was in competition with the anointed Dan Leavy and the brilliant Seán O’Brien. There were no guarantees of success.

Yet ever since January 2016 when he was given his European debut by Leo Cullen in Bath, he’s passed every test put in front of him.

Joe Schmidt capped him a month later and he marked the international game’s card as he enlivened a lost game against England in Twickenham with his energy. By the end of the year, he was beating the All Blacks and growing in stature.

Still, adversity lay around the corner. Van der Flier did his cruciate in the early stages of the Sexton drop-goal game in Paris and had to watch as Leavy took over and drove Ireland to the Grand Slam.

By the time the World Cup rolled around the following year, the roles had reversed and he was starting all of Ireland’s big games.

However, things didn’t go well in Japan and your correspondent was one of many who doubted whether the unfailingly polite Van der Flier was under-powered against the biggest teams.

He’s too nice to shove it down our throats, but the flanker has answered every critic with an incredible succession of excellent displays.

This year, he’s gone to another level and was the driving force behind Ireland’s historic series win in New Zealand.

Once a renowned tackler with a decent return at the breakdown, he weaponised his carrying game in 2022 and now possesses the full package of skills to go toe-to-toe with anyone in the game.

His work ethic has always been off the charts, but Van der Flier is more than an energiser bunny these days as he has found an ability to read the game better, to come up with big plays in big moments.

Earlier this year, he said that his mindset had shifted after conversations with former Wallabies George Smith and Scott Fardy.

“Scott Fardy would just be like, ‘relax and play the game’. That would be very much his style,” he said.

“I don’t know if I could have done it earlier in my career but it’s something in the last couple of years. I’d work a lot on my habits where if I’m not thinking, I’m not going to fly in the side of a ruck. Once you’re playing long enough, you have those habits and don’t have to overthink it. When you hit a ruck, you’re not going to do something illegal because you create a habit of not doing it.

“I’ve just tried to go out to games completely relaxed and do what comes instinctively to me and just completely relax. In saying that as well, along same lines, before a game I used to be really not joking with anyone. It was all about there being a game now, listening to my headphones. If I forgot my headphones, I’d be thinking, ‘ah no, I always listen to music before the game’.

“Whereas now, probably the last three years or so, I would be chatting to the 24th man and asking if he has any jokes for me. I try to keep it real casual and relaxed as much as I can and that’s something I’ve found has worked really well for me and allowed me to be more relaxed.”

It’s worked a treat for him.

This year, he’s been crowned the European Player of the Year, the Rugby Writers of Ireland Player of the Year and the Rugby Players Ireland Player of the Year. He also got married during the summer.

Last night in Monaco, he became rugby royalty and he’s earned it every step of the way.