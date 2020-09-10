Friday night lights for Ireland as they kick off 'Autumn Nations Cup' against Wales

Ireland will take on Wales in the first match of their November international schedule (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland will kick off their November international schedule under Friday night lights at the Aviva Stadium as details of the once-off Autumn Nations Cup were released today.

The competition, which features the Six Nations, Georgia and Fiji, will replace the normal autumn internationals which have been shelved due to Covid-19.

Ireland are in a pool with England, Wales and Georgia, with France, Scotland and Fiji on the other side of the draw. Fiji and Georgia's will be away from home for all of their fixtures, while Wales will have to move their home games as the Principality Stadium is being used by the NHS as part of their ongoing pandemic effort.

Originally, South Africa, Japan and Australia were due in Dublin, but instead Ireland will conclude their Six Nations campaign against Italy and France at the end of October before taking a weekend off and beginning their campaign against the Welsh.

They'll then face a trip to Twickenham to face England on Saturday, November 21 before rounding out their group games against the Georgians in Dublin on Sunday, November 29.

The finals weekend takes place on December 5 and 6 with teams meeting the side on the same ranking in the other pool, with Ireland's match currently scheduled for 2.15 on the Saturday afternoon regardless of whether they're going for the ultimate title. England will play last on Sunday, December 6.

Organisers say times are subject to change.

"While the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic made the traditional Autumn Test window unfeasible, we remained determined to deliver a unique and compelling tournament proposition which would ensure world class rugby for our fans globally and competitive matches for players, unions and federations," Six Nations chief executive said.

"We cannot wait for the tournament to get underway in November and fans can look forward to some outstanding matches featuring some of the greatest players in the world.

"We are especially pleased to be joined by Fiji and Georgia and expect them both to be tremendous additions to the competition.”

Broadcast arrangements have not been confirmed, while the organisers are working with officials to see if crowds will be allowed to attend.

Autumn Nations Cup fixtures

Round One

Friday, November 13: Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, 7.0;

Saturday, November 14: Italy v Scotland, TBC, 12.45; England v Georgia, Twickenham, 3.0;

Sunday, November 15: France v Fiji, TBC, TBC;

Round Two

Saturday, November 21: Italy v Fiji, TBC, 12.45; England v Ireland, Twickenham, 3.0, Wales v Georgia, TBC, 5.15;

Sunday, November 22: Scotland v France, Murrayfield, 3.0;

Round Three

Saturday, November 28: Scotland v Fiji, Murrayfield, 1.45; Wales v England, TBC, 4.0; France v Italy, TBC, 8.0;

Sunday, November 29: Ireland v Georgia, Aviva Stadium, 2.0;

Finals Weekend

Saturday, December 5: Georgia v TBD, Murrayfield, 12.0; Ireland v TBD, Aviva Stadium, 2.15; Wales v TBD, TBC, 4.45

Sunday, December 6: Twickenham, 2.0;

Online Editors