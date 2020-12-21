Fresh blow for Garry Ringrose as host of internationals set to sit out Munster visit

Garry Ringrose faces another frustrating period on the sidelines after picking up another jaw injury in Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup win over Northampton Saints.

The Ireland centre is just back after breaking his jaw in October and looks likely to miss the festive interprovincial games and must be considered a doubt for Leinster's remaining Champions Cup clashes against Saints and Montpellier.

He is definitely out of the St Stephen's Day visit to Munster and it looks like Leo Cullen will be without many of his Ireland front-liners as IRFU player management kicks in.

Johnny Sexton and Caelan Doris were named as players on a week off as they nurse their leg injuries, but it's likely that Andrew Porter, Cian Healy and James Ryan will be among those stood down.

Ed Byrne and Jack Conan are back in the mix after returning to full training at UCD, but Leo Cullen is sweating on the fitness of Rhys Ruddock (ribs), Harry Byrne (back) and Jimmy O'Brien who is following the concussion protocols after being taken off with a head injury at the RDS.

There will be no 2020 return for Tadhg Furlong who remains sidelined with a calf problem.. The Ireland prop hasn't played since February.

