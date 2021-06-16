| 15.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Free-to-air TV and South African influx can breathe life into league’s new era

Cian Tracey

Analysis

Munster's Dave Kilcoyne of Munster in action against Leinster's Jonathan Sexton during their Guinness PRO14 final at the RDS last March. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Munster's Dave Kilcoyne of Munster in action against Leinster's Jonathan Sexton during their Guinness PRO14 final at the RDS last March. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Munster's Dave Kilcoyne of Munster in action against Leinster's Jonathan Sexton during their Guinness PRO14 final at the RDS last March. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Munster's Dave Kilcoyne of Munster in action against Leinster's Jonathan Sexton during their Guinness PRO14 final at the RDS last March. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

AT a time when talk of paywalls has dominated much of the sport’s agenda, confirmation that the new United Rugby Championship (URC) will be available on free-to-air television in Ireland is very welcome.

After private equity firm CVC Capital Partners purchased a 14.3pc stake in the Six Nations earlier this year, supporters had been left concerned that they would have to shell out to watch the unique tournament, but those tensions have been eased for now.

The PRO14, as it was known until its latest rebrand to URC, has struggled for many reasons in recent years, not least because most of the games were on a subscription service that many fans, particularly those of the casual persuasion, opted not to pay for.

Privacy