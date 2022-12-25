'Frankly, it's shameful' - Racing 92 star doesn't hold back after Christmas Eve humiliation

Racing 92 star Juan Imhoff said that his side produced a 'shameful' performance in their heavy derby defeat to Stade Francais on Christmas Eve.

In the battle of the Parisians, it was Stade Francais who came out well on top, running out comfortable 48-10 winners in the Top 14 clash.

It caps off a miserable few weeks for Racing, who lost both their opening Champions Cup games against Leinster and Harlequins, including a chastening 42-10 defeat to Leo Cullen's men on French soil.

Despite hosting their city rivals at the U Arena on Saturday, it was the visitors who romped to victory.

First half tries from back rows Romain Briatte and Sekou Macalou — who scored from an intercept off a Finn Russell pass — helped Stade into a 23-10 lead at the half. Scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec replied for the home side but there was no comeback after the break, with full-back Leo Barre, wing Lester Etien and replacement Paolo Odogwu sealing an impressive bonus point victory.

Speaking after the game, Racing 92 star wing Juan Imhoff didn't hold back.

“Frankly it’s shameful,” he said.

“I have nothing else to say. The whole team suffered, even the president and the staff. I don’t think we can do worse than that.”