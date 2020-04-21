Francis Kean stood down from senior World Rugby position over alleged homophobia

The announcement this morning that Francis Kean is resigning from World Rugby's Council brings a bizarre chapter to a close.

But the big question now is whether his candidature does any lasting damage to Chairman Bill Beaumont, whose nomination for re-election was seconded by the Fijian Rugby Union who put Kean - a convicted killer - forward as their nominee for the governing body’s Executive Committee.

As a result of his resignation, Ratu Vilikesa Bulewa Francis Kean will no longer go forward for that position after details of an alleged homophobic rant appeared in the Sunday Times last weekend.

“World Rugby takes all allegations of behaviour that is not in keeping with the sport’s strong and inclusive values and Bye-Laws extremely seriously,” a statement read.

”While it is important to stress that any allegations must be validated, following dialogue with World Rugby, the Fiji Rugby Union recognises the seriousness of the allegations made and the need for them to be fully investigated, and that it is in the best interests of the sport that Mr Kean steps down from the Council and his Executive Committee candidature be withdrawn.”

The alleged homophobia was the tipping point for World Rugby, but Kean’s record will have some asking how he made it this far in the first place.

His candidature was slated by Pacific Rugby Player Welfare who issued a scathing open letter to members of the Council urging them to block Kean’s candidacy.

In the letter, the representative body’s chairman Dan Leo outlined Kean’s record as a government official and rugby administrator in Fiji.

On December 31, 2006 Kean killed John Whippy at the wedding of Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainaimara’s daughter. The former commander of the navy was charged with murder, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 18 months in prison in 2007.

The court, when punishing Kean, found there aggravating factors because he punched the victim more than once, including after he was lying on the ground.

“Your serious loss of self-control also aggravates this crime... Kicking this man when he was down demonstrates to me that this was an attack of considerable ferocity. You lost your temper. You resorted to violence. You had to be dragged away from your victim,” Justice Winter said when handing down his punishment.

Despite his conviction, Kean returned to his position as Commander of the Navy on his release from prison in 2009.

He has since taken on roles in the Dept of Works and the Dept of Corrections and has been criticised in two Amnesty International reports which cite his support for corporal punishment and question his suitability for the job given the culture of violence in Fiji’s prisons.

Despite all of that, Kean has risen through the ranks of Fijian rugby unhindered, before ascending to World Rugby.

Leo points out that FIFA would not allow Kean to join it’s Executive Committee due to his criminal record, but World Rugby had no such issues with Beamont telling The Times: “World Rugby does not make the decision as to who stands. It is a matter for the union”.

On Sunday, the newspaper published details of a foul-mouthed rant from Kean that ultimately tipped the balance against him.

He was one of eight nominees for seven Committee seats and his place on the Council will be taken by Fiji union chief executive John O’Connor.

Both Beaumont and his rival for the position of chairman Agustin Pichot have vowed to revisit rugby’s governance structures after the election.

The results will be announced on May 12.

Online Editors