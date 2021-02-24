France's Six Nations showdown with Scotland gets green light

France players and staff celebrate following their side's victory in the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and France at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

France's Six Nations clash against Scotland is set to go ahead as planned on Sunday, despite Les Bleus dealing with a major outbreak of Covid-19 within their squad.

Tournament officials are satisfied that that game can take place this weekend, although they have said that the situation will continue to be monitored closely.

France will be without a host of stars including Antoine Dupont and captain Charles Ollivon, as they look to keep their Grand Slam hopes alive in Paris.

Earlier today, the French Rugby Federation confirmed that following the latest round of PCR testing, which produced all negative results, the squad have resumed full training.

A Six Nations statement read: "Further to a meeting of the Six Nations Testing Oversight Group (TOG) this morning to review the latest tests results of the French Squad, the Six Nations confirm the plans to stage the France v Scotland match as originally scheduled this coming Sunday.

"We continue to monitor the situation very closely and are in regular contact with both unions."

