France sweating on Le Roux ahead of Ireland finale after citing for alleged striking in Wales game

France are sweating on the availability of forward Bernard le Roux for their Six Nations meeting with Ireland after he was cited for an alleged act of foul play in his side's win over Wales at the Stade de France last night.

The second-row will go before a three-man disciplinary panel via video conference on Tuesday to find out if he will receive a suspension that would rule him out of the finale.

He is accused of striking an opponent with the arm, contrary to Law 9.13 in an 19th minute incident involving Wales captain Alun-Wyn Jones.

The potential ban would rule him out of next Saturday's game and was a rare bit of potentially bad news after a night when Fabien Galthie's side ran in five tries to beat the Welsh 38-21 in a game designed to have them ready for the visit of Ireland.

Ireland, of course, will be without Garry Ringrose for their trip to Paris after he broke his jaw in the win over Italy, but Keith Earls could come into contention.

