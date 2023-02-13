France prop Uini Atonio cited for tackle on Ireland hooker Rob Herring

France's Uini Atonio reacts after being shown a yellow card during the Six Nations match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

France prop Uini Atonio has been cited for his alleged dangerous tackle on Rob Herring during Ireland’s Six Nations win at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Atonio was shown a yellow card for the incident by vastly experienced English referee Wayne Barnes.

The controversial decision drew plenty of criticism, particularly as Herring was forced off with a head injury that he ultimately didn’t return from. The Ireland hooker will now follow the return-to-play protocols.

Atonio will face a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday, with the La Rochelle tighthead in danger of being suspended for France’s remaining Six Nations games against Scotland, England and Wales.

A press release from the tournament organisers read:

“France prop, Uini Atonio will attend an independent disciplinary hearing after he was cited for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.13 (A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.) in the Guinness Six Nations match between Ireland and France on Saturday 11th February 2023.

“The player will attend a hearing via video conference before an independent Judicial Committee consisting of Judge Mike Mika – Chairman (New Zealand), joined by former international Leon Lloyd (England) and former international Stefan Terblanche (South Africa).

“The hearing will take place on Wednesday 15th February 2023.”