France head coach Fabien Galthie tests positive for Covid-19

France head coach Fabien Galthie is pictured before the match against Ireland last Sunday

France head coach Fabien Galthie has tested positive for Covid-19, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) has announced.

Galthie, who guided France to Six Nations victory over Ireland on Sunday, has contracted coronavirus along with a fellow member of Les Bleus' backroom team.

The French squad are now isolating at their training base in Marcoussis as they await further instruction following the latest round of testing.

Earlier today, the IRFU have confirmed that the Ireland squad has not been impacted by the positive case within the French coaching staff.

In an official statement, the union said: "All members of the Ireland squad and backroom team undertook routine PCR testing on Monday producing no positive results. The group will undergo further routine testing again this week as per our protocols."

France are due to host Scotland in Paris on Sunday week, but their head coach must now isolate for seven days, in line with French guidelines.

A statement from the the FFR read: "France Rugby Team Coach Fabien Galthié has tested positive for Covid-19 today.

"This diagnosis was established following a test this morning, in verification of a PCR test carried out the day before. During this test, the France group tested negative with the exception of two members of the management, including Fabien Galthié.

"In accordance with the health protocol in force, the two members of the management, whose isolation began last night, will continue to isolate themselves for seven days. Their activities will continue to be carried out remotely.

"To date, no symptoms have been observed. An additional test, carried out on Wednesday morning at the National Rugby Centre, will be carried out with the entire France group. Tests will be carried out at home on Friday, as well as on Sunday evening at the National Rugby Centre."

France are due to name a 31-man squad for next week's game against Scotland tomorrow evening.

