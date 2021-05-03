Frailties of Ulster’s mind game shown up in heat of battle

It will, Dan McFarland admitted, take quite some time for his Ulster players to flush this Challenge Cup semi-final exit from their systems.

In truth, it barely needed to be said for the expressions etched across the faces of his most accomplished players had already spoken volumes. At the final whistle on Friday night, Stuart McCloskey dejectedly stared a hole into the Welford Road turf while his skipper, Iain Henderson, looked for answers somewhere in the Leicester city sky.

Others were shell-shocked after their Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Leicester Tigers (33-24).This young Ulster team has amassed a fair amount of heartache over these last eight months – a PRO14 final defeat, a rude awakening in a Champions Cup quarter-final, and a 14-from-16 league season only good enough for second best – and yet you sense that this latest setback will hit different.

Any season-ending loss will bring with it regrets and here was no exception – a crucial missed touch at the end of the first half, a careless knocking the ball out on the full, the quantity and quality of kicking and even the selection of two of the season’s best performers on the bench will all be picked apart in the aftermath. But the over-riding questions here will not be ones of how but of what if?

Those past gut-wrenching afternoons and evenings were hardly easy for this squad to stomach, yet they maintained a common theme, that of being beaten by a better team.

For all Ulster’s improvements through McFarland’s tenure, they are not at the level of Leinster and Toulouse, nor likely of Exeter, Racing 92 or Bristol and meetings with the very best have proven that to be so.

Here, however, was a very different failure, one more akin perhaps to the PRO12 final of 2013 and the Saracens home quarter-final in Europe a year later. Here was a loss that couldn’t be explained away simply by the presence of bigger, better and battle-hardened opposition.

From the moment the Champions Cup format was redrawn in haste amid the abandonment of the pool stages, Ulster were immediately installed as favourites for the second-tier competition.

While certainly there were some strong teams in the Challenge Cup there were none boasting Ulster’s European pedigree of two quarter-finals in the last two seasons at the top table.

Rather than the seemingly insurmountable roadblock of a gilded near-neighbour or star-studded Top 14 outfit standing in the way of a first piece of silverware since the 2006 Celtic League, here there would only be good, perhaps very good, but certainly not great, opposition.

Some inside the camp chafed at the suggestion but most others were in agreement that Ulster were the best team in the knockout stages. Nobody that witnessed the first 40 minutes against Leicester Tigers would have offered any argument.

There was among the very best halves of rugby the side have produced this season. Everything they hadn’t been a week before against Connacht in the Rainbow Cup, Ulster played with a purpose and pace in attack allied to an intensity fitting of the occasion.

Having been value for their 11-point advantage approaching half-time after performing somewhat of a Houdini act on their own line against Tigers’ powerful scrum, the waste of a penalty in that missed touch just before the blow seemed then more a footnote than turning point. Yet, while games are always beholden to an ebb and flow, something altered in that fateful second half.

Tigers were certainly improved after Steve Borthwick was shocked into making three half-time changes, and the loss of John Cooney to injury was naturally no help, but something in how that tide turned so dramatically, how Ulster got caught in a needless kicking cul-de-sac that allowed Freddie Steward to drive the game, will lend itself it to the idea that there was something more at play – true or not the side will know that the natural conclusion to be drawn from the outside is that their biggest hurdle was mental.

Coupled with the notion that Leinster could be beaten in the PRO14 without beating their first-choice team and for now this campaign must be viewed as one when Ulster couldn’t get over the line when it mattered most.

Only down the line perhaps can it be viewed in a kinder light. James Hume, Mike Lowry and Nick Timoney cementing themselves among the side’s best players, the returns from injury of Robert Baloucoune and Will Addison, and the varying contributions from Stewart Moore, Cormac Izuchukwu, Ethan McIlroy and David McCann are all bright points to be taken from the season’s bleak end.

First by design, then necessity in the case of the now-departed Marcell Coetzee, that Ulster feel less reliant on a small coterie of high-performing players has offered a glimpse of a more sustainable future. But there will be no solace found in that by those re-assembling for the Rainbow Cup’s dying embers of an already extinguished year.

That, just like processing Friday’s loss, will take a bit more time yet.

