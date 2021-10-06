Outgoing Chairman Simon Halliday says European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) is working on the inclusion of South African teams in next year's Heineken Champions Cup and is planning to stage a Club World Cup every four years.

In that scenario, the world tournament featuring Super Rugby sides would replace the Champioins Cup knockout stages.

In the meantime, EPCR will press ahead with a reduced pool stage and more knockout games after deeming last season's re-jigged format a success.

This season, clubs will play four pool games, before a two-legged round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final.

Halliday has spent six-and-a-half years at the helm and having overseen the signing of an eight-year arrangement between the clubs and unions, will step away from the role.

"From this new agreement, we are now working on the participation of the South African provinces and building towards a Club World Cup every four years which would replace the latter stages of the Heineken Champions Cup," he said in a statement.

"Together with our improved formats, reduced pool matches and more knockout rugby, EPCR is in a great position to grow.

"Our newly formed Board is superbly well-equipped and structured to deliver on this growth and I wish them every success."

EPCR is on the look-out for a new chief executive after Vincent Gaillard departed earlier this year.

Anthony Lepage is currently in charge on an interim basis having previously worked as the administration and finance director.