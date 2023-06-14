Four uncapped players included in strong Ireland squad for Under-20 World Cup

The tournament, which takes place in the Cape Town region, returns for the first time since 2019, running over five match days from June 24 to July 14.

Ireland will go into the World Cup as Grand Slam champions, with Murphy able to call upon 26 players from a 30-strong squad that featured in the successful Six Nations campaign.

Forwards Ronan Foxe, Max Clein and Dan Barron and scrum-half Jack Oliver are the four uncapped players in the travelling party, with Leinster hooker Gus McCarthy named to captain the side, having led Ireland to Grand Slam glory in March.

Other young stars like Leinster out-half Sam Prendergast, and talented Munster back-row duo Ruadhan Quinn and Brian Gleeson are also included.

Ireland are in Pool B alongside England, Australia and Fiji, with Murphy’s side playing all three of their pool matches at Paarl Gymnasium in the Western Cape.

Ahead of linking up with the Connacht senior squad in a new role, Mark Sexton will continue as backs and attack coach, with Aaron Dundon overseeing the scrum and contact area, while Andrew Browne joins as defence and lineout Coach in place of Willie Faloon, who is unable to travel due to personal reasons.

“It is an exciting time for the squad as we prepare to depart for South Africa for the World Rugby U20 Championship,” Murphy said.

“It has been four years since the last edition of the tournament and we’re looking forward to getting to Cape Town to test ourselves against the world’s best teams.

“It has been a competitive couple of weeks as the squad have pushed each other in preparation for the tournament and we know we’ll need to grow and evolve as a team from the Six Nations for what will be a challenging couple of weeks against quality opposition in South Africa.”

World Rugby are due to shortly confirm broadcast details for the U-20s World Cup.

Ireland U-20s squad

Forwards (17):

George Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster) George Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster) Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster) Max Clein (Garryowen/Munster)* Danny Sheahan (UCC/Munster) Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster) Fiachna Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht) Ronan Foxe (Old Belvedere/Leinster)* Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster) Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University/Ulster) Joe Hopes (Queen’s University/Ulster) Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster) Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster) James McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster) Ruadhan Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster) Brian Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster) Dan Barron (Dublin University/Leinster)*

Backs (13):

Fintan Gunne (Terenure/Leinster) Jack Oliver (Garryowen/Munster)* Oscar Cawley (Naas/Leinster) Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster) Matthew Lynch (Dublin University/Leinster) John Devine (Corinthians/Connacht) Hugh Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster) Hugh Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht) Andrew Osborne (Naas/Leinster) Rory Telfer (Queen’s University/Ulster) James Nicholson (UCD/Leinster) Henry McErlean (Terenure/Leinster) Harry West (Buccaneers/Connacht)

*Uncapped at U20s level

Ireland U-20s fixtures

Saturday June 24: Ireland U20s v England U20s, Paarl Gymnasium, Paarl – 1.30pm local time/12.30pm Irish time

Thursday June 29: Ireland U20s v Australia U20s, Paarl Gymnasium, Paarl – 11am local time/10am Irish time

Tuesday July 4: Ireland U20s v Fiji U20s, Paarl Gymnasium, Paarl – 1.30pm local time/12.30pm Irish time

Sunday July 9: Play-off match

Friday July 14: Play-off match.