Former soccer player Ben Moxham hoping lessons from Jacob Stockdale and Ian Madigan can help him and Ireland U-20s

Ben Moxham wasn’t always fixated by the oval ball, instead his dream was once to become a professional footballer.

When that didn’t quite materialise, Ulster recruited him into their system and from there, he reset his goals.

A few short years later, Moxham is enjoying his second season with the Ireland U-20s as he climbs his way up the Ulster ranks.

The 20-year-old has started both of Ireland’s wins in the U-20s Six Nations so far, and he is set to remain in the team for tomorrow’s Triple Crown decider against England.

Reflecting on his journey to this point, Moxham explained how he came to rugby quite late.

“I did, five years ago. I played football and then that didn’t go too successfully. The only other sport that was in my town (Larne) was rugby, so I thought I’d just go to my local club and give it a crack.

“I did play occasionally for a weekend before that, even for school as well. Nothing too serious, but it was really the only sport I was capable of playing.”

As for the transition from football to rugby, it wasn’t so smooth initially but the powerful winger has certainly found his feet now.

“I wasn’t the greatest,” Moxham admitted. “It just took a lot of hard work behind the scenes. A lot of skill sessions with one of my friends every weekend. I wasn’t too big then and it just took some time to gel and a good few years to progress to a different level.”

Moxham made his Ulster debut last Christmas and he will hope to catch the eye again next season.

“Training with the seniors has helped me massively,” Moxham added. “The standard of the training and the guys that are able to help you, it’s really good. You’ve got (Jacob) Stockdale, (Ian) Madigan, James Hume, who are really eager to help you as a young player.”