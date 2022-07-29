Former rugby star Gordon D’Arcy on his concussions: ‘I’m probably one of the lucky ones’

Former Ireland international rugby star Gordon D’Arcy said he considers himself lucky that he has never had any serious issues after being concussed several times during his rugby career.

But he said the jury is still out on whether protocols to prevent brain injury among rugby players need to be stepped up in light of news that some of his ‘peers’ claim they have suffered early onset dementia as a result of the contact sport.

Speaking on RTE One’s PrimeTime programme on Thursday night, the 42-year-old father-of-three said: “I’ve been playing rugby since I was 11 years of age and undoubtedly I was concussed at various points when I was playing rugby.

“There’s not that many (incidents) that I can look back at and go... that the doctor kind of said ‘listen you need to step away, you’re not going to play for the next couple of games’.

"I don’t think that ever happened,” he said.

"I do remember getting collisions and getting sparks and a few different things but I was able to remember the concussions – and that’s not meant to be a play on words – but there wasn’t that many where I would look back and that stood out.”

However he added: “We can’t shy away from the fact there are players who are experiencing early onset dementia. This is very public and it’s out there. It’s a horrible thing to have to read about from my own peer group.”

But he said he genuinely believed “we followed what was the best advice at the time and I know I was cared for really, really well by doctors in my environment.”

But he added: “I’m also very aware that was not the experience of every rugby player. I’m probably one of the lucky ones that came through that period with good experiences.”

He retired from rugby in 2015.

He added that World Rugby and the IRFU are taking the issue very seriously. But he said “it is very hard to diagnose a concussion in real time and that’s still one of the biggest issues in the game.”

His comments came a day after the IRFU reaffirmed its commitment to player welfare as it braces itself for legal action from a group of Irish former players who claim they suffered brain damage while playing rugby.

The union says it has not yet been notified of any pending procedures after news of the players' intention to sue emerged on Wednesday.

After more than 185 players launched a class-action lawsuit against World Rugby, the RFU and WRU on Monday, the Irish Times reported that a similar case is looming here.

Solicitor firm Maguire McClafferty confirmed it is acting for a group of unnamed players, citing client confidentiality as it declined to reveal the number of claimants.

"I can tell you that proceedings are prepared and will, probably, be issued, I believe, by the end of September. I have them ready," senior partner Manus McClafferty said.

He confirmed that the Irish players are dealing with similar issues to those in England and Wales, where a number of former professionals including Ryan Jones and Steve Thompson have revealed they have been diagnosed with early onset dementia.

Asked for a comment, an IRFU spokesperson said: “Everyone in rugby has been moved by the personal accounts of former players as reported in the media.

"Player welfare is of paramount importance to the IRFU and we are constantly reviewing safety protocols for all players.

"Our approach, based on scientific evidence, involves a commitment to ongoing education, monitoring and application of safety protocols across the game, including proactively managing elite player game time with a focus on injury prevention and oversight.

"No proceedings have been served upon the IRFU to-date.”