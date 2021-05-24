Former Munster winger Gerhard van der Heever in Japan squad for Lions and Ireland tests

Former Munster winger Gerhard van der Heever is in the Japan squad to face Ireland and the Lions

Former Munster winger Gerhard van den Heever has been included in the Japan squad for the upcoming summer Tests against the Lions and Ireland.

South African born Van den Heever, who spent three years in Limerick from 2013 to 2016, will hope to win his first cap for his adopted nation.

The 32-year-old is eligible for Japan based on World Rugby's tree-year residency rule, which has now been increased to five years.

Van den Heever scored six tries in 30 appearances for Munster before he moved to Japan, where he first linked up with Yamaha Jubilo and later the Sunwolves and Kubota Spears, whom he currently plays for in the Top League.

Head coach Jamie Joseph has named a 36-man squad to play a warm-up game against former Super Rugby team the Sunwolves on June 12, before taking on the Lions at Murrayfield in front of a crowd of 16,500 on June 26 and Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on July 3.

The squad, captained by World Cup skipper Michael Leitch, includes 23 capped players with a total of 476 test caps.

Back-row Kazuki Himeno, who recently impressed for the Highlanders in Super Rugby Aotearoa, and Clermont winger Kotaro Matsushima are also included.

Japan have not played since losing to eventual winners South Africa in the 2019 World Cup quarter-final, which came about after the hosts stunned Ireland in the pool stages.

The Brave Blossoms are currently ranked 10th in the world and will be looking to rebuild momentum after a long period without a game due to the pandemic.

“Both Test matches are huge — if you thought about Japan embarking on a mission to play the British Lions and Ireland a couple of years ago, it would be untenable,” Joseph said.

“It’s new landscape for us as a team, and we’ll just keep things very simple but at an intensity that we think we’re going to get overseas, which is very high, very physical and very fast.

“We need players that are experienced in playing Test matches.

Read More

“Where we felt that those players were in good form or had the necessary experience with minimal time to prepare, we selected those guys.

“This tour is really just the starting point for us to reconnect and see how it’s going — how the mix is going to end up by the time we get to the World Cup.”

Japan squad (to play British and Irish Lions on June 26 and Ireland on July 3):

Forwards: Keita Inagaki, Asaeli Ai Valu, Shinnosuke Kakinaga, Jiwon Koo, Craig Millar, Yukio Morikawa, Atsushi Sakate, Shunta Nakamura, Kosuke Horikoshi, Mark Abbott, Wimpie van der Walt, Uwe Helu, James Moore, Naoki Ozawa, Ben Gunter, Jack Cornelsen, PieterLabuschagne, Michael Leitch (captain), Tevita Tatafu, Amanaki Lelei Mafi, Kazuki Himeno.

Backs: Koki Arai, Naoto Saito, Kaito Shigeno, Yu Tamura, Rikiya Matsuda, Shota Emi, Siosaia Fifita, Semisi Masirewa, Kotaro Matsushima, Lomano Lava Lemeki, Shane Gates, Ryoto Nakamura, Timothy Lafaele, Gerhard van den Heever, Ryohei Yamanaka.