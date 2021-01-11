Former Munster out-half Ian Keatley looking for new club after leaving Benetton

Ian Keatley has left Benetton and is on the lookout for a new club. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Former Munster and Ireland out-half Ian Keatley has left Benetton by mutual consent.

Independent.ie understands that the 33-year-old fully intends to extend his playing career and as such, hopes to remain in the PRO14, with Glasgow believed to be a potential destination.

Keatley, who joined the Italian side in 2019, is set to end his time in Italy and move to Scotland with his young family.

The seven-times capped Ireland international spent eight years at Munster following spells with his home province Leinster and Connacht, for whom he played 77 games.

With Scotland out-half Adam Hastings leaving Glasgow for Gloucester, the Scottish side have been strongly linked with young Munster out-half Ben Healy, but Keatley may be looked at as an option until the end of the season at least.

The Dubliner joined Benetton following a brief loan spell with London Irish after he left Munster in 2019, and is now expected to seek a fresh challenge away from Treviso.

Keatley has a wealth of experience and will be seen as a shrewd addition to his new club.

Online Editors