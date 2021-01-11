Former Munster out-half Ian Keatley looking for new club after leaving Benetton

Former Munster and Ireland out-half Ian Keatley has left Benetton by mutual consent.
Independent.ie understands that the 33-year-old fully intends to extend his playing career and as such, hopes to remain in the PRO14, with Glasgow believed to be a potential destination.
Keatley, who joined the Italian side in 2019, is set to end his time in Italy and move to Scotland with his young family.
The seven-times capped Ireland international spent eight years at Munster following spells with his home province Leinster and Connacht, for whom he played 77 games.
With Scotland out-half Adam Hastings leaving Glasgow for Gloucester, the Scottish side have been strongly linked with young Munster out-half Ben Healy, but Keatley may be looked at as an option until the end of the season at least.
The Dubliner joined Benetton following a brief loan spell with London Irish after he left Munster in 2019, and is now expected to seek a fresh challenge away from Treviso.
Keatley has a wealth of experience and will be seen as a shrewd addition to his new club.
Online Editors