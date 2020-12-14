Former Munster out-half and Garryowen coach Tyler Bleyendaal returns to New Zealand to coach the Hurricanes

Tyler Bleyendaal has returned to New Zealand to take up a coaching role with Super Rugby franchise the Hurricanes in Wellington.

The former Munster out-half was forced to retire through injury earlier this year and had been coaching Garryowen before the Energia League was put on hold.

He'll link up with another former Munster stalwart Jason Holland at the Hurricanes where he'll work with All Blacks Ardie Savea and Jordie Barrett.

“Becoming a part of a management team that wants to develop the talent in the Hurricanes squad and have them reach their potential as both men and rugby players is something I’m really looking forward to," he said.

“Being closer to our families is also an obvious benefit to moving home. We are excited for our kids to be able to connect with our families more often and it’s going to be a massive help for my wife and I as we get settled in after the big move."

Bleyendaal put the feelers out in his homeland as he plotted his next move.

“It was a good way for me to gather some knowledge and have discussions about rugby and coaching in a time when I couldn’t be on the field physically coaching," he said.

“A few months down the line Dutchy (Holland) got in touch and asked about my situation, what my plan was going forward and if I would like to express my interest in the role at the Hurricanes - which I immediately said yes!

"His connection with Munster probably provided an opportunity for him to chat to his connections and get some honest feedback about me as a person and my coaching potential.”

Bleyendaal is renowned for his tactical acumen and Holland is looking forward to his impact.

“He has experience running the game in Super Rugby as a player and has recently been entrenched in the Northern hemisphere rugby world both as a player and more recently in a coaching capacity," he said.

"He has an astute rugby brain and will challenge our coaching team and the players to grow and innovate.”

Online Editors