Former Munster, Leinster and Ulster lock Ian Nagle retires after 11-year career

Former Munster, Leinster and Ulster lock Ian Nagle has called time on his 11-year professional career.

The Cork man, who began his journey with his home province in 2010, went on to have loan spells at Newcastle, London Irish, Ulster, while he spent a season with Leinster before finishing up in Zebre.

Nagle burst onto the scene as a hugely talented second-row and his man-of-the-match performance for Munster in the historic win over Australia in November 2010 will live long in the memory.

The 32-year-old won eight caps for the Ireland U-20s and also lined out for the Wolfhounds and Emerging Ireland in 2013.

A product of the Munster Academy, Nagle played for UCC and Cork Con before he moved to England.

Although he took time out of the game, Nagle made his return to professional rugby in 2016 when he signed with London Irish on a short-term deal.

The former Glenstal student has been playing with Zebre under fellow Cork native Michael Bradley for the last couple of years, but he has now decided to hang up his boots.

“Finished up with my last season of rugby,” Nagle said in a short statement.

“I feel very lucky to have worked and played alongside so many good people over the years. To everyone who supported me and wished me well - thank you!”