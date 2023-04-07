Former Munster centre Dan Goggin hit with nine-week ban after incident that left Garryowen player with facial injuries

Former Munster centre Dan Goggin has been hit with a lengthy ban after an incident in a club game last weekend.

The midfielder, whose exit from the province was announced on Monday, was playing for Young Munster in their derby match against Garryowen in the Energia All Ireland League Division One last weekend when he appeared to kick out and catch opponent Sean Rennison in the face.

The blow left Rennison with facial injuries that required medical attention after the game.

He avoided being penalised, but Goggin was subsequently cited based on video evidence after the 28-22 win for Garryowen in the local derby at Dooradoyle.

At a disciplinary hearing last night, the IRFU confirmed that the 28-year-old admitted the act merited a red card and was hit with an initial 18-week ban, which was reduced to nine on mitigation.

It is unclear at this point as to whether the suspension will apply outside of Ireland, with Goggin expected to move to Australia to play in the Shute Shield competition later this year.

A former Ireland U-20s international, Goggin played 81 times for Munster and made his last appearance for his home province against the Lions in January.