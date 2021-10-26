Former Munster back-row James Coughlan to take temporary charge of Toulon

Former Munster back-row James Coughlan will take temporary charge of Toulon after head coach Patrice Collazo was shown the door.

Coughlan, who only joined the French club as defence coach last summer, will prepare the Toulon team for Saturday's crucial Top 14 clash against fellow strugglers Biarritz.

Big-spending Toulon, who recently signed World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe, have endured a wretched start to the season, with five defeats from eight games, which ultimately cost Collazo his job.

Coughlan, who played 137 games for Munster, finished his career in Pau, and he has since been working his way through the French ranks.

The 40-year-old's coaching journey began with the Pau Academy, before he joined Aix as forwards coach, which led to a move to Brive, before Toulon secured his services last summer.

Ex-Connacht and Ireland lock Quinn Roux is part of the Toulon squad, who are languishing second from bottom of the Top 14 table.

Former Clermont boss Franck Azema is expected to be appointed as Toulon's new head coach at a press conference on Friday.