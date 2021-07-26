Former Munster back row James Coughlan joins Toulon as defence coach

Former Munster No 8 James Coughlan has been involved in French rugby since 2014. Photo: Sportsfile

Former Munster back row James Coughlan has joined Toulon as defence coach.

Coughlan recently left a similar role with Brive, having previously spent time with Pau and Aix-en-Provence, and the Cork man will continue his journey in France, having linked up with Toulon.

The 40-year-old played 137 times for Munster across an eight-year stay with his home province before ending his playing career with Pau.

Coughlan's coaching reputation has been growing in France and he will now work with Ireland lock Quinn Roux, who has also joined Toulon from Connacht.

“I am very happy to join RCT,” Coughlan said,

“I can't wait to meet the staff and the players and be able to take part in my first training this afternoon. It’s a very exciting challenge for me and I thank the club for their trust.”

“James has extensive experience at a major European club,” Toulon general manager Patrice Collazo said.

“Here he will be dealing with defense and individual technique of the forwards. James is what we call a transition coach, since he will also be working on the training centre.

“He is a real added value for the players and the staff to whom he will bring his experience and his rigor.”

Toulon will be hoping to improve on their eighth-place finish in last season's Top 14.