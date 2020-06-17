Former Munster back row James Coughlan joins Brive as defence coach

Former Munster No 8 James Coughlan has joined Brive as defence coach.

The Cork native has spent the last six years in France, where he played with Pau for three seasons, before retiring and taking on a role with the club's Academy.

Coughlan joined PRO D2 club Provence as forwards coach last year, but will link up with Top 14 outfit Brive ahead of the coming season.

The 39-year old, who played 137 times for Munster across a successful eight-year career with his home province, will work under ex-Ulster, Ireland and Lions lock, Jeremy Davidson.

Coughlan has been appointed defence coach with Brive, who also have former Ireland international centre Stuart Olding on their books.

Brive were lying in 11th place of the Top 14 table before Covid-19 brought the league to an early halt. France are hoping to start a fresh Top 14 campaign in September, by which stage Coughlan will be in situ.

"James Coughlan is a person who has shown his values as a player for Munster and Pau,” Davidson, Brive's head coach, said.

“He will now be able to pass on his experience to the players as a defence coach.”

Online Editors