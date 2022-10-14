Former Munster and Ulster player Nick Williams ‘truly thankful‘ to medics after heart attack scare

Nick Williams is tackled by Robin Copeland of Munster during his Ulster days at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Picture credit: Oliver McVeigh / SPORTSFILE

FORMER Munster and Ulster No 8 Nick Williams has thanked medics in Wales for saving his life after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

The New Zealander, who was the Rugby Players Ireland Player of the Year in 2013 enjoyed two stints playing in Ireland before a finishing his career with Cardiff in 2020.

He still lives in the Welsh capital and works as a pundit for the BBC.

Father of three Williams (38) is recovering in hospital after the incident and posted the following message of thanks on Instagram.

"To my superhero Jase, the Welsh Air Ambulance and the entire staff at the NHS my sincerest thanks and love to you all. Diolch yn fawr iawn," he wrote.

"Talofa lava everyone. I'm extremely grateful to the big man upstairs for getting myself and my family through a tough few weeks. I can't thank you all enough for the love, thoughts and prayers. I haven't been able to get back to you all but please know that I'm truly thankful from the bottom of my heart.

"Finally to my brothers, my sisters, mum and of course my beautiful wife Gemma and our three girls, your strength and love is my drive to get stronger day by day. From now it's all about rest and recovery. Health is wealth."

A powerful ball-carrier, Williams played 37 times for the Auckland Blues and represented the Junior All Blacks before he joined Munster in 2008 and spent two seasons with the province before linking up with Aironi in Italy.

His old coach Mark Anscombe recruited him to Ulster in 2012 and he spent four seasons in Belfast, playing some of his best rugby before his final move to Cardiff.