Former Leinster prop Oisín Heffernan signs permanent deal with Northampton Saints

Former Leinster and Ireland Under-20s prop Oisín Heffernan has secured a move to the Premiership after he signed a permanent deal with Northampton Saints.

Heffernan, who left Leinster in 2018, has spent the last couple of seasons in the Championship, where he was a standout performer with Nottingham.

The English-qualified Galway native played three senior games with Leinster before he spent time in Australia playing in Queensland’s Premier Rugby competition.

A former Cistercian College Roscrea student, Heffernan came through the Leinster Schools system, which is why he was snapped up by the eastern province.

The 26-year old tighthead, who played 20 times for the Ireland U-20s, has already linked up with his new Northampton team-mates and he is relishing the chance to make the step up to England's top flight.

"I’m really excited for the opportunity to join Northampton Saints and make the step up into the Premiership for the first time in my career," Heffernan said.

"There are a quality group of tightheads already in place at Franklin’s Gardens and I hope I can learn from them and also challenge for a place in the team in the weeks ahead. I can't wait to get started."

Northampton currently sit fifth in the Premiership table and the club's scrum coach Matt Ferguson believes Heffernan is an excellent addition.

"Oisín has been a standout performer in the Championship for a couple of years now, and we’re delighted to be able to bring him into the Club immediately," Ferguson said.

"He was in the Championship 'Dream Team' last season, and when we’ve had scrummaging sessions with Nottingham in the past, we've had a good look at him and he performed well against the group of props we already have in place at Saints.

"He understands the style of rugby we want to play, and he’s a really good fit for us because as well as being a strong set piece man, he also wants to contribute to the wider game – so he’s really in the Saints mould of front-row forwards."

