Former Leinster flanker Conor Gilsenan retires from rugby on medical advice

Former Leinster and Ireland U-20 flanker Conor Gilsenan has retired from rugby.

The Westmeath native has been at London Irish since 2014, but has had to call time on his career on medical advice.

The 27-year-old captained the Exiles a number of times and played more than 70 times for Declan Kidney's side.

The former Ireland coach paid tribute to his now former player.

“Conor is everything that is good about London Irish, always very welcoming, positive and determined," Kidney said.

“In a club of Exiles, he welcomed everyone with open arms and as hard as he worked on the pitch, where he gave every minute everything he had, he did likewise off the pitch by continually looking out for his fellow players and clubmates.

“All at London Irish thank Conor for his dedicated service and wish him the very best for his future.”

Gilsenan said he was grateful for his time with the club who are moving to a new home at Brentford next season

“It is with a heavy heart that I am wrapping up my career in rugby and my time with London Irish. A club that quickly became my adopted home over the past 6 years” he said.

"I have played with some incredible players, built relationships with extraordinary people and represented a special club with great supporters. Thanks to everyone who played a part in my time at Irish, fond memories I will take with me for a lifetime.

"The future is bright for the club with the move back to London on the horizon and I look forward to supporting the boys in Brentford.”

