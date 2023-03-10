Former Irish rugby international and Lion Niall Brophy passes on

Former Irish international Niall Brophy has passed on.

Brophy showed his rugby prowess at a young age, captaining the Junior and Senior Cup Teams at Blackrock College and leading them to the Leinster Schools Senior Cup in 1954.

Just three years later, he won the first of his 20 international caps for Ireland in 1957 against France, scoring on his debut.

He was named on the 1959 British & Irish Lions tour to Australia and New Zealand, but injury denied him a cap. In 1962, he won two Lions caps on the tour to South Africa.

Brophy also represented UCD, Blackrock College RFC, London Irish, Leinster and the Barbarians during an illustrious rugby career.

He subsequently served as a Leinster Branch President in 1981/82, Club President in Blackrock College RFC in the 1985/86 season, and IRFU President in the 1997/98 season.

He was inducted into the Rugby Writers Hall of Fame in 2003 and the Leinster Hall of Fame in 2011 and named in UCD’s ‘Team of the Century’.

He is survived by his wife Mary Rachel and children David, Cara, Harry, Marie-Elena, Niamh and Rachel.