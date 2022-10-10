Former Ireland Under-18 prop Oli Jager set to face Ireland ‘A’ with All Blacks XV

Former Ireland Under-18 international Oli Jager is set to face Ireland 'A' next month after he was included in what is a strong All Blacks XV squad.

Ireland 'A' will host the Kiwis at the RDS on November 4, with Jager in line to face some familiar faces.

Jager attended Newbridge College before moving to Blackrock. He decided to pursue his career in New Zealand in 2016 and eventually linked up with the Crusaders.

The 27-year-old tighthead has attracted strong interest from the Irish provinces, who are understood to have been monitoring the situation closely, but in recent years, Jager has made no secret of his desire to play for the All Blacks rather than Ireland.

Jager has moved his way up the ranks at the Crusaders, but he remains on the fringes on the All Blacks squad. He will hope to make a big impression for what is essentially a New Zealand 'A' team ahead of next year's World Cup.

Oli Jager pictured in action for Leinster against Munster during an Under-18 Schools Interprovincial at Thomond Park, Limerick back in September 2012

Whatsapp Oli Jager pictured in action for Leinster against Munster during an Under-18 Schools Interprovincial at Thomond Park, Limerick back in September 2012

Blues lock Patrick Tuipulotu will captain the inaugural All Blacks XV squad for the two matches against Ireland 'A' and the Barbarians in November.

The 28-strong squad was selected by the All Blacks coaching team of Ian Foster, Joe Schmidt and Jason Ryan and includes eight players with Test experience including Tuipulotu, Aidan Ross, Angus Ta’avao, Asafo Aumua, Luke Jacobson, TJ Perenara, Brad Weber, and Damian McKenzie.

Leon MacDonald is head coach of the All Blacks XV, alongside assistant coaches Clayton McMillan and Scott Hansen.

MacDonald said: “We are expecting an intense challenge from both Ireland A and the Barbarians. These two fixtures will allow players to showcase what they have and put their best foot forward on an international stage.

“The selection panel have named a dynamic All Blacks XV squad, with eight capped All Blacks who know how to perform at this level and emerging talent.

"To play at international level is extremely valuable for the players and I am looking forward to guiding the team in what will be a first for the All Blacks XV.”

All Blacks boss and All Blacks XV Foster selector said: “The squad has a mixture of some experienced players and some younger talent coming through that we, as a group of All Blacks, are really keen to see how they progress in a Northern Hemisphere environment.

“It’s a great opportunity for them to play with a black jersey on, in a different environment and test themselves against different game plans and styles. Hopefully, that will help prepare us really well in another part of our building blocks for the Rugby World Cup next year.”

All Blacks XV squad

Forwards

Props: Finlay Brewis (22, Crusaders / Canterbury), Oli Jager (27, Crusaders / Canterbury), Aidan Ross (26, Chiefs / Bay of Plenty), Angus Ta’avao (32, Chiefs / Auckland), Tamaiti Williams (22, Crusaders / Canterbury)

Hookers: Asafo Aumua (25, Hurricanes / Wellington), George Bell (20, Crusaders* / Canterbury), Brodie McAlister (25, Crusaders / Canterbury)

Locks: Josh Dickson (27, Highlanders / Otago), Zach Gallagher (21, Crusaders / Canterbury), Patrick Tuipulotu - Captain (29, Blues / Auckland)

Back-row: Dominic Gardiner (21, Crusaders / Canterbury), Billy Harmon (27, Highlanders / Canterbury), Luke Jacobson (25, Chiefs / Waikato), Christian Lio-Willie (24, Crusaders / Otago), Marino Mikaele-Tu'u (24, Highlanders, Hawkes Bay)

Backs

Scrum-halves: TJ Perenara (30, Hurricanes / Wellington), Brad Weber (31, Chiefs / Hawke’s Bay), Cam Roigard (21, Hurricanes / Counties Manukau)

Out-halves: Bryn Gatland (27, Chiefs / North Harbour), Damian McKenzie (27, Chiefs / Waikato)

Centres: Levi Aumua (28, Moana Pasifika / Tasman), Bryce Heem (33, Blues / Auckland), Alex Nankivell (26, Chiefs / Tasman), Bailyn Sullivan (24, Hurricanes / Waikato)

Back-three: AJ Lam (24, Blues / Auckland), Ruben Love (21, Hurricanes / Wellington), Mark Telea (25, Blues / North Harbour)

All Blacks XV Schedule

Friday November 4: Ireland A v All Blacks XV, 7:45pm, RDS Arena, Dublin.

Sunday November 13: Barbarians v All Blacks XV, 2pm, Tottenham Stadium, London