Former Ireland U20 international Jack Regan signs for Ospreys after successful Super Rugby stint

Former Ireland U-20 international Jack Regan will join the Ospreys this summer after a successful stint in New Zealand.

The Birr, Co Offaly native moved to Otago after spells with Leinster and Ulster, impressing in club rugby to earn a spot in the region's Mitre 10 Cup squad before earning a place with the Highlanders in Super Rugby.

The experience should stand to the 24-year-old as he returns to the Guinness PRO14 where he'll join another Leinster exile in Will Hickey who has already linked up with the Welsh region where former Lansdowne, Leinster and Ireland U-20 coach Mike Ruddock is the director of rugby.

"This is a great opportunity for me with the Ospreys," Regan said in a club statement.

“There was interest from other clubs but the squad there is building impressive performances and wins, and you just feel is heading for success.

“I just want to be a part of that and play my role and add some value to the squad. I cannot wait to get to Swansea and to get going.

“This a real chance to play at the top level and learn from the quality locks, like Alun Wyn Jones, Adam Beard and Bradley Davies, at the Ospreys.

“I have watched a lot of the Ospreys games and you can see Toby (Booth) is giving young players a chance, and for a young guy, that’s very exciting. He trusts all the young lads to do a job for the team, you cannot ask for more than that from a coach.

“This is just a great opportunity for me to develop as a player after my experiences with Ulster and the Highlanders."