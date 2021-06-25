Former Ireland U20 coach Noel McNamara leaves Leinster Academy for South Africa after finalising Sharks move

Noel McNamara (2nd from left) with Leinster coaching staff at Thomond Park last December. McNamara has made the move to the Sharks in South Africa. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Former Ireland U-20s head coach and Leinster Academy manager Noel McNamara's move to the Sharks has been confirmed.

McNamara will take over the South African side's attack ahead of the inaugural United Rugby Championship (URC) season.

The Clare native has enjoyed a hugely successful spell in underage Irish rugby, the pinnacle of which was leading the Ireland U-20s to a stunning Grand Slam in 2019.

Known for his expansive style of play, it will be fascinating to watch McNamara's progress as he takes his first steps into the professional coaching ranks.

Having worked with Leinster since 2016, McNamara is seeking a fresh challenge abroad and the hugely-regarded young coach follows his Ireland U-20s predecessor Nigel Carolan in leaving the Irish system this summer.

Belfast-born John McFarland will also be part of the new-look Sharks coaching team as he takes charge of defence.

McFarland has coached in different parts of the world and was extremely successful at the Bulls, where he partnered up with Heyneke Meyer from 2001 to 2012, during which time he was involved in winning three Super Rugby titles. McFarland has also been to two World Cups with the Springboks as assistant coach.

“We are pleased to have secured the expertise of these experienced coaches who not only have great coaching pedigrees, but are good people, who will fit seamlessly into our culture here at the Cell C Sharks,” said the club's CEO Dr. Eduard Coetzee

“The result of the Rainbow Cup final played in Treviso, is a timely warning that South African rugby cannot adopt a conservative outlook, and with this in mind it is exciting to welcome these coaches to our Cell C Sharks coaching team, as they will impart their knowledge of the northern hemisphere conditions and style of play, as we prepare for our participation in a new tournament.

“We have identified areas of our game that we want to improve in and will be announcing further coaching appointments in the coming weeks.

“We are confident that we’ve assembled a high-level technical team, who will support our head coach in the effective execution of our playing DNA, and which reaffirms our commitment of creating a winning mindset across all spheres of our business.”

Meanwhile, Leinster head coach Leo Cullen admitted McNamara would be a significant loss to the province.

“Noel has been through it all in terms of the Leinster Rugby pathway

“His work as a teacher and a coach with Clongowes Wood College, his time with UCD and then his time as an Elite Player Development Officer with us.

“That’s before you mention his time as Ireland U-20s head coach and of course as our Academy manager and the sessions he has taken over the years with the senior team here in Leinster as well.

“He has a very clear understanding of the pathway we have at Leinster and what’s involved for our young players coming through the system and his contribution to our success over the last few years cannot be underestimated.

“He’s been a key contributor to those young players breaking through into our senior team and going on to further representative honours. This is an opportunity for him though to go abroad, like he had in New Zealand a few years ago, and he is very ambitious as a coach.

“Personally, Noel has been great for me, brilliant support but it’s a great opportunity for him and he will be a great resource for any team to have. Noel will definitely leave a very big hole here to fill.

“He’s been a fantastic member of staff, a great character and I commend him on taking the leap. It’s an unbelievably exciting challenge for him and his family and we wish him and Sinéad and their three girls all the very best,” Cullen added.

“We would hope that at some point in the future that Noel would still have a part to play in Leinster Rugby somewhere but until then, we wish him well.”