Former Ireland star Sophie Spence takes up coaching role with Wales

Former Ireland second-row Sophie Spence will be part of Wales' World Cup backroom team in New Zealand next year.

Spence, who moved to Wales after retiring from rugby, has been added to the ticket as part of World Rugby's coaching intern programme which is designed to create opportunities for aspiring female coaches.

Having played 40 times for Ireland, winning a Grand Slam and playing at the 2014 World Cup, she began coaching in Dublin and has most recently been working with the men's team at Penclawd rugby club.

She will assist new head coach Warren Abrahams and skills coach Rachel Taylor at next year's tournament where Wales will face New Zealand, Australia and the final qualifier.

That could yet be her own team who have yet to secure their path to the tournament as they await the refixture of their World Cup qualification tournament.

“After coaching at University level in Dublin and with Leinster Rugby, I was always keen to keep progressing as a coach," Spence said.

“I contacted the Welsh Rugby Union when I moved over to Wales to see what opportunities were out there. I knew what path I wanted to take and looked for a senior men’s team as a new challenge. I’ve really enjoyed coaching at Penclawdd. We are on an upward spiral and having moved up from Division 2, we were sitting around sixth place when the season was suspended.

“Then the WRU’s Player to Coach programme came up which is aimed at elite level players in Wales. We are on our fourth session and it’s been really positive sharing experiences and learnings from coaching and, as far as the professional players are concerned, playing at the highest possible level.

“And now the World Rugby internship is a huge opportunity for me and the rest of the interns. I’m sure we will learn so much from each other and the experience.”

“I’ve met the management team and I can see what path Warren has planned. I’ve been watching some Allianz 15s clips which is a brilliant standard of rugby but it will be good to meet the players and get started. I’m keen to be as involved as possible. I’m looking forward to learning from Warren, and Rachel, who I’ve played with for the Barbarians. I’ll observe and I’ll also deliver whenever I’m needed as part of the team.

“We have an exciting Rugby World Cup draw. It’s fantastic to have the opportunity to play New Zealand in their own back yard and with Australia also in the Pool, the focus will surely be all on those teams, which is great for us. We can work hard, focus on ourselves and show up as prepared as possible.”

