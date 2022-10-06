Former Ireland star Sean O'Brien set to play All-Ireland League rugby after joining Naas RFC

Sean O'Brien is set to return to the field. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Sean O’Brien is set to return to the field of play after joining up with Naas RFC.

Naas play Highfield at home in Division 1B of the AIL this weekend, though the club confirmed he would not be available for selection immediately.

The former Ireland international, now a contact skills coach at his former club Leinster, had hoped to play with his childhood club Tullow RFC, but was denied the opportunity due to regulations barring recent professionals from playing Junior rugby.

However, according to KFM, senior side Naas, who operate at senior level in Division 1B of the AIL, have signed the former flanker.

O’Brien had planned to play for Tullow in the Leinster League and the Towns Cup, however, his request was turned down by Leinster’s domestic committee.

Regulation 5.7 prevents any player from the professional ranks (excluding Academy) over the last two seasons from lining out in junior rugby, and due to the fact that O'Brien was still playing for London Irish last season, his return to Carlow has been put on hold.

According to the Leinster Rugby competition regulations: “All players who have played international (including 7’s), provincial, or professional rugby in any jurisdiction for the Senior full team, in the current or last 2 preceding seasons shall be ineligible to participate in any Competitions.

"This regulation does not apply to Academy contracted players who can play Under 20’s, Metro League Div 1, 2 or for any first team of a Junior Club."

O'Brien (35), who won 56 Ireland caps across a glittering career, has always been a strong advocate for Tullow rugby, but the regulation was seemingly introduced to protect junior players from coming up against recently retired professional athletes whose physicality would be viewed as a much higher standard.

However, no such restriction is in place within the AIL, as many professionals from all four provinces are allowed to play.