Former Ireland star Jared Payne joins Scarlets coaching staff

Former Ulster and Ireland international Jared Payne has joined the Scarlets as backs and attack coach ahead of next season.

Payne will link up with the Welsh outfit following one season at Clermont, where he worked as defence coach.

Prior to the move to France, the 37-year-old had spent four years working as Ulster’s defence coach following his retirement.

Payne won 20 caps for Ireland, played 78 games for Ulster, while the Kiwi also represented the Lions in 2017.

The former full-back-cum-centre will work under ex-Wales scrum-half Dwayne Peel, who also previously spent time on the Ulster coaching staff.

Ex-Springboks lock Albert van den Berg is to become the club’s forwards coach, replacing Ben Franks who has returned to New Zealand.

And in a further addition to the backroom staff, Ulster’s Shane Carney is to become the Scarlets’ new head of athletic performance.

“Albert, Jared and Shane are exciting additions to our coaching team and we look forward to welcoming them to Parc y Scarlets this summer,” Peel said.

“I know Jared and Shane well from my time with Ulster. I worked with Jared for three and a half years and he is a quality coach who will be great for our talented crop of young players, in particular. Similarly, Shane, who is a highly-rated performance coach with a real focus on detail.

“Albert brings with him a wealth of experience from his time coaching in Japan and South Africa. He has the experience of playing more than 50 Tests for the Springboks and comes here with a real pedigree as one of the most highly regarded forwards and lineout coaches in South Africa.”

Meanwhile, Cork native Eoghan Barrett is on the move in France, after bringing an end to his time in Pau by joining Soyaux-Angouleme.

The 24-year-old had previously been linked with a return to Munster, but he will play in the Pro D2 next season, having signed a two-year deal with Soyaux-Angouleme, who finished 14th in the season just gone.

Barrett came through the French system at Pau, which means he is JIFF (French) qualified.

Elsewhere, former Wallabies back-row Phil Waugh has been confirmed as the new Australia Rugby CEO.

Waugh becomes the first Wallaby to occupy the role, having earned 79 caps for the national side.

“Being appointed as Rugby Australia’s CEO is an absolute honour and privilege,” said Waugh.

“Above all, the role comes with enormous responsibility to ensure our great game thrives throughout communities across Australia.

“There is definitely a buzz around the game regarding our upcoming Golden Decade, and I intend to work with the team at RA and our many stakeholders to maximise this period and secure financial sustainability.

“Our priority will be to develop the game from the grassroots to the elite level – both in Australia, and with our partners across the Pacific.

“We need to align our professional pathways, and work as one team from club to country, with the goal of being the best and most successful men’s and women’s Rugby systems in the world.

“The passion and commitment within the Australian sporting landscape is unparalleled around the globe, and I look forward to working with my peers within other sports to increase engagement between young people and sport.

“Having put my heart and soul into the game on the field in my playing days, I intend to put the same level of passion and commitment into the game as Rugby Australia CEO.”