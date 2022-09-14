Former Ireland scrum-half Michael Bradley takes over at AIL side UCC

UCC have appointed former Ireland scrum-half Michael Bradley as their head coach ahead of the new Energia All Ireland League campaign.

The Cork native most recently worked as head coach of Zebre Parma in the United Rugby Championship, having previously held the top job at Georgia, Edinburgh and Connacht as well as leading Ireland 'A'.

Bradley has the support of fellow former Ireland players Ken O'Connell and Paul McCarthy, with former Munster and Lansdowne out-half Scott Deasy also involved.

UCC are competing in Division 1B of the league and begin their campaign against Malone on October 1.

Bradley is the latest experienced appointment to the league, with former Ireland supremo Eddie O'Sullivan taking charge of Buccaneers this year.

“I am delighted to be given the opportunity to work with UCC Rugby. It is exciting and challenging to work with some of the most talented young rugby players at this critical juncture in their career," he said.

“University College Cork and the Mardyke Arena have fully supported the UCC Rugby project”.

“Our vision is to play exciting, winning rugby and to make the Mardyke venue an excellent match-day experience for all who come to support our teams”.