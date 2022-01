Michael Bradley has been dismissed by Zebre Parma after a winless start to the season.

The Corkman, who played 40 times for Ireland in the 1980s and 90s, had been in charge of the Italian outfit since 2017 having previously coached Connacht, Edinburgh and Ireland 'A'.

In a statement, Zebre said they were "relieving" Bradley of his role as they changed tactical direction.

The club have failed to win any of their eight games in the United Rugby Championship and the Challenge Cup this season.