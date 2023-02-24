Former Ireland international Tom Tierney, who coached women’s team, dies aged 46

Former Ireland international Tom Tierney has died suddenly aged 46.

The Limerick native, who more recently coached the Ireland women's team and as an assistant to the Ireland Under-20s, won eight caps for his country in 1999 and 2000 after making his debut against Australia in Brisbane.

He featured prominently at the 1999 World Cup but lost his place to Peter Stringer in the 2000 Six Nations and never recovered it.

Tierney played All Ireland League rugby with Richmond, Garryowen and Galwegians, represented Munster and Connacht, and also had a spell at Leicester Tigers from 2002 to 2004, playing 15 times in the Premiership.

After retiring, Tierney moved into coaching at AIL level with Garryowen and Cork Constitution before coaching the Ireland women's team from 2014 until the 2017 World Cup.

Ireland won the 2015 Six Nations under his guidance, but they failed to qualify from their pool at their home World Cup and Tierney moved on.

He was an assistant coach to the Ireland U-20s, while he also worked as a talent identification coach at Munster.