Former Ireland international Kevin Flynn dies at 82

Kevin Flynn was inducted into the Guinness Hall of Fame, at the Leinster Rugby Awards Ball in 2014. Image credit: Sportsfile.

FORMER Ireland centre Kevin Flynn has died at the age of 82.

Flynn played 22 times for his country between 1959 and 1973, scoring five tries including the winner in the 1972 win over England at Twickenham.

Wanderers FC, whom Flynn captained and was later club president, announced his passing in a statement this evening.

Flynn made his debut for Ireland against France and is most famous for his role in two wins over England at Twickenham, scoring a brace in the 1964 victory and the winner in the 1972 win.

He and his teammates were denied a shot at a Grand Slam that season, when the Scottish and Welsh teams refused to travel to Dublin on account of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

His final cap came a year later when he was part of the Ireland team that drew with New Zealand at Lansdowne Road, a result that stood alone for the national team until Joe Schmidt's side's win over the All Blacks in Chicago in 2016.

He was inducted into Leinster's Hall of Fame in 2014.