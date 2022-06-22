Former Ireland coach Eddie O'Sullivan returns to old stomping ground at Buccaneers

FORMER Ireland coach Eddie O'Sullivan is back in rugby having taken over as the head coach of Buccaneers RFC for next season.

The move sees the Cork native reprise a role he held in the late 1990s, when he enjoyed a successful stint in charge of the All Ireland League side.

O'Sullivan has been out of the professional game since he coached Biarritz in 2014/15, but he has kept involved with his work at Old Belvedere in the All Ireland League and as a pundit on RTÉ.

He takes over the reins from Kolo Kiripati who guided the Athlone club into Division 1B of the Energia AIL last season before deciding to move on.

The 63-year-old was Ireland coach from 2002-2008, winning Triple Crowns in 2004, 2006 and 2007.