Former Ireland centre Lynne Cantwell lands top job with SA Rugby

FORMER Ireland centre Lynne Cantwell has been recruited by South Africa Rugby to lead its women's programme.

Cantwell has been appointed SA Rugby's High Performance Manager for Women's Rugby and will move to the Rainbow Nation in the coming weeks to take up the role.

A board member at Sport Ireland who chairs that body's Women in Sport Committee, Cantwell will work closely with World Cup-winning coach Rassie Erasmus in her new role.

“If we’re serious about women’s rugby – and we are – we had to make a serious appointment, and we have,” SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux said of the appointment.

“Lynne comes on board at a time when we have committed to growing the game amongst women – a directive from World Rugby and a South African national imperative – and she will work closely with Rassie Erasmus (Director of Rugby), Charles Wessels (GM: Rugby) and Springbok Women’s head coach Stanley Raubenheimer to improve the women’s game in South Africa.”

Cantwell played 86 times for Ireland and was a key member of the 2013 Grand Slam-winning side.

“I am excited and naturally a bit nervous about the big move over to South Africa for me and my family, but I feel incredibly comforted by the warm welcome I have been given internally at SA Rugby, by the players and management, and the provincial CEOs,” she siad.

“I am intensely motivated to progress women’s rugby and women’s involvement in rugby, and the backing a leadership level from Jurie, Rassie and Charles was central to my decision to join the team.”

“Globally women’s rugby has been recognised as the strategic growth area for the game where it is experiencing rapid transformation as a result of World Rugby’s focus.

“At SA Rugby, we are committed to progress but recognise the work that needs to be done to repair and rebuild in order to move forward.

“I think the women’s rugby community in South Africa has a unique identity and strength, with a bright future. I look forward to working with everyone to design an environment that allows South African women’s talent to thrive.”

