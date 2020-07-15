Former Ireland back Noel Reid signs two-year deal with Top 14 side Agen

Former Leinster and Ireland back Noel Reid has joined French side Agen on a two-year deal.

Reid, who controversially left Leicester Tigers after just one season having refused to take a pay cut, will link up with the Top 14 outfit.

The 30-year old, who played 120 games for Leinster across an eight-year spell with his home province, has also been capped by Ireland in 2014.

Reid will be hoping to reignite his career in France, where Agen were lying in 13th place of the Top 14 table, one place off the bottom, before Covid-19 brought the season to a halt.

Although Reid predominantly played his rugby with Leinster in midfield, Agen are understood to have signed the Dubliner as an out-half, where he has also featured throughout his career.

Reid, like Manu Tuilagi and several of his former Leicester team-mates, refused to accept a salary hit in recent weeks, and has since been on the hunt for a new club.

Agen will be looking to ensure that they remain in the Top 14 next season, and Reid's experience will be seen as a key part of their plans to avoid the drop to Pro D2.

Reid will team up with Cork prop Dave Ryan, who has been with Agen since 2015.

Online Editors