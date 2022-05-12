Former Ireland and Munster prop James Cronin to join Leicester

Former Munster prop James Cronin is off to Leicester

Former Munster and Ireland prop James Cronin will join Leicester from Biarritz next season.

Following their relegation from the Top 14, Cronin will leave Biarritz after just one year with the French club.

The 31-year-old loosehead was released by Munster last summer, thus bringing an end to his eight-year spell with his home province, for whom he played 143 games.

The Cork native won three Ireland caps and is relishing a fresh challenge with the Premiership leaders.

“You can see that Leicester Tigers is a club on the up, led by a world-class coach in Steve Borthwick, and I want to push myself in an environment like that which he has created,” Cronin said.

“To be a part of what is being built at the club is a massive driver for me.

“I see myself as a hard-working, confrontational player and, in the chats I have had with Steve, he wants to see those traits from me.

“I hope that with my performances I can earn the respect of the Leicester Tigers fans.”

Tigers head coach Borthwick hailed the addition of Cronin to his squad, adding:

“James is a physical, determined player who has shown his ability in some of the toughest rugby environments in the game.

“He has experience at domestic and international level, which will add to the leadership within our group as well as being of great benefit to the development of the younger players in our front-row ranks.

“We are delighted that James will be joining Leicester Tigers next season.”

Meanwhile, Leicester have also signed former Leinster out-half Jimmy Gopperth (38) from Wasps ahead of next season.