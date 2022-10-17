Former Ireland and Lions lock Jeremy Davidson axed as Brive head coach

Jeremy Davidson has left his role as head coach of French side Brive. Credit: INPHO/Andrew Fosker

Jeremy Davidson's four-year spell in charge of Brive has come to an end following Saturday's heavy 45-7 defeat at home to Toulouse.

Davidson has been relieved of his duties, with Brive lying in 12th place of the Top 14 table, having lost five of their seven games at the start of the season.

The former Ulster, Ireland and Lions lock took over in 2018 and after getting Brive promoted back to the Top 14 in his first season, Davidson consolidated the club's place in the top tier.

However, results this season have been poor, which has paved the way for ex-France international Arnaud Mela to replace Davidson at the helm.

Mela played for the club for nine seasons until 2017 before he joined the coaching setup in 2021.

Former Ireland centre Sammy Arnold, who scored Brive's only try last weekend, had spoken highly of Davidson after he brought him to the club from Connacht during the summer.

“He is a really good coach,” Arnold told the Irish Independent last week.

“He's intense, he drives standards around the place and I think he has done an unbelievable job.

“I think we have the second lowest budget in the League and we compete. He has probably over-performed to a certain extent.

“It's good to work with him, he's a good man. He cares a lot about the club and the place, I really like him.”

However, Arnold's working relationship with Davidson has proved to be short lived, as the 48-year-old now seeks a fresh challenge elsewhere.