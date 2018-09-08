Sport Rugby

Former Ireland and Leinster flanker Dominic Ryan forced to retire aged 28

Former Ireland and Leinster flanker Dominic Ryan (Photo: Sportsfile)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Former Ireland and Leinster flanker Dominic Ryan has been forced to retire through injury.

Leinster confirmed in a statement this morning that the former Gonzaga College player will retire aged 28.

He played over 100 times for Leinster before moving to Leicester Tigers in 2017.

"Very best of luck in the next chapter Dippy. #LeinsterFamily," the club wrote online.

