Former Ireland and Leinster flanker Dominic Ryan forced to retire aged 28

Leinster confirmed in a statement this morning that the former Gonzaga College player will retire aged 28.

He played over 100 times for Leinster before moving to Leicester Tigers in 2017.

"Very best of luck in the next chapter Dippy. #LeinsterFamily," the club wrote online.

Online Editors