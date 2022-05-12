Former hooker Andy Kyriacou promoted from academy and is confirmed as Munster forwards coach

Andy Kyriacou is the new forwards coach at Munster Rugby. Photo: Sportsfile

Munster have confirmed that Andy Kyriacou will become the province's new forwards coach next season.

As revealed by the Irish Independent last month, Graham Rowntree identified Kyriacou as a key target for his new-look backroom team.

Kyriacou has been promoted from his role with the Munster Academy, where he has been working since April of last year.

The 39-year-old has built a strong reputation in Munster and it is believed that he had interest from abroad, including the Premiership. However, Rowntree has made him part of his coaching ticket.

As a player, Kyriacou enjoyed a spell with Munster during the 2006/07 season, while he also lined out for Ulster, Sale, Leeds, Saracens, Cardiff Blues, as well as playing twice for Ireland 'A'.

Since a back injury forced the former hooker to retire, he has held numerous coaching roles around the scrum, defence, skills, and forwards, working with Cardiff, Sale, Russia, and Nottingham.

The Englishman is the second coach recruited to Rowntree's ticket as he joins Mike Prendergast (attack) on the staff for next season.

Denis Leamy is expected to follow suit by becoming Munster's new defence coach, as the province replace the outgoing Johann van Graan, Stephen Larkham and JP Ferreira.