Former England assistant Scott Bemand appointed as new Ireland women’s rugby head coach

John McKee had been in the position on an interim basis following the departure of Greg McWilliams after the Six Nations, and the IRFU have now secured the experienced former Leicester and Harlequins player to fill the role.

Bemand was the lead coach with the England women’s team from 2015 until this year under head coach Simon Middleton, with the team winning six Six Nations titles during that time.

Commenting on his appointment, Ireland Women’s Head Coach Scott Bemand said:

“I am proud to join the IRFU at this exciting time for the game in Ireland. It is clear speaking to the IRFU across the course of the interview process how ambitious they are to grow the women’s game and I believe that there is a promising talent pool of players who will help create a new chapter for the game here. I look forward to working with the players and coaches and shaping a new path.”

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 27th July

The IRFU also announced Elaine Ryan as the new Women’s XV National Teams Programme

Ryan commented: “I believe that the future is bright for the women’s game in Ireland and I am proud to rejoin the IRFU as we embark on some exciting challenges in the months ahead. I look forward to working together with the players and management to deliver on our objectives.”