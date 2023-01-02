Former Dublin footballer Kevin McManamon takes on IRFU referee performance role

The IRFU has drafted in eight-time All Ireland winner Kevin McManamon to help improve the performance of its top referees.

The former Dublin footballer, who finished playing a year ago, works as a high-performance coach and sports psychologist and was part of the Irish boxing team’s support network at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

McManamon was at the RDS last night as part of referee Eoghan Cross’s support team for the Leinster v Connacht game.

The IRFU last night confirmed that McManamon “has been working with the high-performance referees on mental preparation skills since August”.

The move comes as part of the union’s increased interest in the mental skills side of the sport, with Gary Keegan working with the senior men’s team and sitting on the IRFU Professional Games Board and Siobhain McArdle joining as their head of psychology.