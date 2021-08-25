Former Connacht prop Jamie Dever signs short-term deal with London Irish

London Irish have added former Connacht prop Jamie Dever to their ranks on a short-term deal.

The Mayo native has recently been playing for the Houston Sabercats in the American top-flight Major League Rugby, having previously played for San Diego Legion and Old Glory DC.

Dever (28), who made one senior appearance for Connacht, joins fellow Irishmen Seán O'Brien, Hugh O'Sullivan and Paddy Jackson in the squad managed by ex-Ireland coach Declan Kidney and his assistant Les Kiss.

Dever is joined in signing by fellow prop Ryan Bower as Kidney looks for front-row cover.

“We’re pleased to welcome both Jamie and Ryan to London Irish," Kidney said.

“With Facundo (Gigena) called into the Argentina squad and Luke (Green) and Tarek (Haffar) only just returning to pre-season training after their exploits with England Under-20’s, we’re a little bit light numbers-wise at prop, so to be able to add both players to the squad for the next few months will strengthen our options, both on match days and on a daily basis.”