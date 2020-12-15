Former Connacht out-half Luke Carty joins Irish contingent at US franchise LA Giltinis

Jack Carty of Connacht is tackled by Luke Braid, left, and Thierry Paiva of Bordeaux Begles during the 2018 European Rugby Challenge Cup at The Sportsground in Galway. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Former Connacht out-half Luke Carty has become the latest Irish player to join Major League Rugby's newest franchise, the Los Angeles Giltinis.

Carty, who is the younger brother of current Connacht and Ireland out-half Jack, had been part of the Westerners' set-up having come through the Academy, but will now look to further his career in America.

The 23-year old qualifies to play for the USA Eagles through his American-born grandmother, and he will hope to push on enough to earn international honours.

Irish brothers Harry and Sean McNulty have also signed for the Giltinis, who are looking to make waves in next year's MLR campaign.

Carty was due to move to Sydney to join Gordon until complications arising from Covid-19 scuppered those plans.

However, the Athlone native has now been offered a fresh chance to reignite his rugby career.

"My rugby had been in limbo for a few months because of lockdowns when I got this unexpected call…‘How about coming over to LA?,'" Carty said.

"It was Darren (Coleman, coach) and I grabbed the chance with two hands.

"Starting from zero to build a new team, control the fate of the club and win new fans is going to be crazy exciting.

"Los Angeles is one of the sports capitals of the world and it’s going to be cool connecting with the community of rugby fans there.

"I’m really looking forward to playing a different style of heads-up rugby, having a crack and developing other areas of my game at the Giltinis.

"I toured to Massachusetts with the Connacht Academy last year and got my first look at American rugby when we played the New England Free Jacks.

"It was definitely physical, the skill level surprised me and I definitely see that Major League Rugby is on the way up."

Head coach Darren Coleman believes Carty will bring a lot of quality to the Giltinis side.

"This is one of those real sliding doors moments in rugby for Luke. His Australian trip got cancelled, I got announced as Giltinis coach and now he's heading to Los Angeles.

"Part of the mantra of the Giltinis is that we want to attract and develop players with USA or Canadian eligibility and get them to Test squads.

"Luke has a great kicking game and control on the field and wants to add to other areas of his play as a No. 10."

The Giltinis are due to kick off their MLR campaign on the weekend of March 20.

